A further 18,980 people have tested positive coronavirus in the UK, bringing the total number of Covid cases to 673,622.

The Department of Health also said 138 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of 9am on Thursday.

The coronavirus death toll across the four nations now stands at 43,293, according to the latest figures from the UK government.

Separate figures published by the UK’s statistics agencies show there have now been 58,000 deaths registered where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

A member of staff disinfects tables between tests at a walk in Covid-19 testing centre in Southwark, south London Credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA

England

A further 81 people who tested positive for coronavirus have died in hospital in England, bringing the total number of confirmed deaths reported in hospitals to 30,743, NHS England said on Thursday.

Patients were aged between 40 and 99. All but three patients, aged between 67 and 86, had known underlying health conditions.

The deaths were between August 17 and October 14, with the majority on or after October 9.

Three other deaths were reported with no positive Covid-19 test result.

Wales

There have been a further 727 cases of Covid-19 diagnosed in Wales, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 33,041.

Public Health Wales said 10 further deaths had been reported, with the total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic rising to 1,698.

Scotland

There have been 1,351 new coronavirus cases reported in Scotland, which is 17.6% of first-time tests that have provided positive results.

Furthermore, the number of people hospitalised with the virus has risen to 601, with 51 of those being treated in intensive care.

Northern Ireland

A further 763 people have tested positive for coronavirus, according to the Department of Health in Northern Ireland in the last 24-hour reporting period.

In the last seven days, 6,394 people have returned positive test results.

The official death toll has risen to 606, but that figure is expected to be significantly higher when deaths in all community settings have been accounted for.