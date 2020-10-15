Filming in Liverpool for Warner Bros' The Batman continues, despite the city introducing enhanced coronavirus restrictions.

The government announced its three-tier system on Monday. Due to a spike in cases of the virus, Liverpool was placed in tier three - the most serious “very high” risk category.

However, cameras are still rolling on The Batman, which features Robert Pattinson as the eponymous superhero.

Local authorities said new coronavirus restrictions in Liverpool do not currently impact filming.

A City Council spokeswomen said: “The Film Office is working closely with every single production to ensure Covid-safe measures are in place and are being adhered to in accordance with rigorous industry protocols.”

Pattinson as Bruce Wayne in Liverpool Credit: PA

Production on The Batman began in Glasgow earlier this year, but was halted due to the pandemic.

Last month, filming was halted after Pattinson tested positive for coronavirus.

Pattinson and his castmates have been spotted on set in Liverpool.

Pattinson could be seen in character as Bruce Wayne wearing a dark suit, tie and coat as he shielded under a black umbrella while he filmed outside St George’s Hall in the city.

A young Batman fan watches filming take place in Liverpool Credit: PA

The highly anticipated film sees the superhero returning as a protagonist for the first time in four years.

Directed by Matt Reeves, the film will see Pattinson follow in the footsteps of actors including Christian Bale, Ben Affleck, Val Kilmer, Michael Keaton and George Clooney in playing the Dark Knight.

The film also stars Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth and Jeffrey Wright as Gotham City’s police chief Commissioner Gordon.