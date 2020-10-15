Video report by ITV News Correspondent Paul Davies

Getting an honour from The Queen can be seen as the crowning moment of a career and a signal to start putting your feet up.

But that is not the case for actor Maureen Lipman who, at the age of 74, still treads the boards in spite of the pandemic and has made a welcome return to Coronation Street as Evelyn Plummer.

On filming Britain's oldest soap post-lockdown, she said: "The old ones were in last, doddering into the studios.

"It all has to be pre-thought so that nobody touches anybody and so that we're all distanced."

She joked that romantic scenes for her character were not problematic due to social distancing: "Evelyn will never get her vest off, for any man!"