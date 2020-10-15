Myleene Klass has revealed she has suffered four miscarriages and said she hopes sharing her experiences will help "even one lost soul".

The singer and TV star, who is mother to daughters Ava and Hero, and son Apollo, said she was given the courage to speak out after Chrissy Teigen detailed her own heartbreaking experience of miscarrying.

In a post to mark Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day, she wrote on Instagram: "I am Mama to 7 babies, Ava, Hero, Apollo my rainbow baby and 4 little stars in the sky.

"I know after my own MC’s [miscarriages] how I scoured the internet for stories similar to mine for peace, reassurance. I hope this helps even one lost soul."

She said her first miscarriage happened at the airport after she started bleeding heavily while 10 weeks pregnant on holiday.

She wrote: "The scan was the saddest sight I’ve ever seen in my life. The first and last time I saw my baby."

Ms Klass continued: "As the doctor pushed the camera on my belly, the familiar black and blue image of my baby sprung onto the screen, then started to sink and slowly floated down, til it just hunched over. I knew. 'I’m sorry there’s no heartbeat'.

"The feeling is nothing short of traumatic, shock."

She added: "I woke to emptiness and the horror of what had happened. I felt I’d failed my baby and my partner.

"The second time was worse if that’s possible, I thought I’d had my ‘1 in 4’ experience.

"This time, the baby had stopped growing at 10 weeks, completely unrelated to the first MC ‘so it’s just bad luck’.

"I didn’t take my eyes off the fire alarm on the ceiling, lest I break completely. Walking past the pregnant women in reception was torture."

She said her third miscarriage happened at work and the fourth while she was in the bathroom.

She said: "Whilst I could get pregnant, there was no explanation for why I couldn’t keep them."

She added: "The Dr’s took no chances with Apollo. I injected countless, endless hormones into my belly to keep my placenta working. He signifies everything good in the world to me, my miracle.

"To my friends and Mamas who have experienced this, you are the strongest women I know. Thinking of you today."

Singer and actor Martine McCutcheon commented on the Instagram post saying: "I completely understand. I’ve been there too and I have spoken about it."

The Love Actually star added: "Human life really is fragile and a miracle. I’m so happy you managed to have your children - If i ever I get sad that Rafferty doesn’t have a sibling I remember all I went though to have him and what a gift of life he is.

"Some mums don’t end up with a child in this world and yet their rollercoaster and heartbreak is the same with no pay off. To those that dared to try to create life - with or without out without success in the physical world, I salute you all.

"We all have different paths and different kinds of love to experience. Thank you for sharing your story in such a touching and dignified way Myleene Klass."

For more help and support please see below: