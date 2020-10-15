Police in London have cracked down on a wedding reception that broke Covid rules with more than 100 guests in attendance.

Wedding receptions in England are limited to a maximum of 15 guests under coronavirus guidance, and social distancing measures must be followed.

The Metropolitan Police said it found "more than 100 people" at the event in west London.

The force has referred the owner of the venue for the maximum possible fine for coronavirus rule breakers - a sum of £10,000.

Officers from the force were called to the Tudor Rose in Southall shortly after 6.30pm on Tuesday, October 13.

Police bodycam footage shows a crowd of guests, with one heard questioning if what they were doing was even wrong: "No-one's self isolating, so?"

One guest says "thanks for a lovely night" as police clear the venue, while other members of the party are heard organising "a cab" journey away from the site.