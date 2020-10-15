Pub group Marston’s to cut 2,150 jobs due to coronavirus restrictions

More than 2,000 jobs will be axed from pub chain Marston's, with the firm citing curfews and coronavirus restrictions for the job cuts.

The group said around 2,150 of its pub workers currently on the furlough support scheme will be affected.

Marston's, which has around 1,400 pubs across the UK, said further cost-cutting plans are also expected later this year.

Recent nationwide restrictions, such as the 10pm curfew, and more intense local lockdowns have been blamed for the cuts.

Marston's cited new restrictions as the reason behind the job cuts. Credit: PA

The pub and brewery group said it has 21 sites in Scotland, of which eight are currently closed, and 18 in the Tier 3 Liverpool region, although the majority of these serve food and are allowed to remain open.

Ralph Findlay, chief executive of Marston’s, said: “The additional restrictions which have been applied across the UK most recently present significant challenges to us and will make business more difficult for a period of time.

“I very much regret that the consequence of this is that the jobs of around 2,150 of our colleagues will be impacted, but it is an inevitable consequence of the limitations placed upon our business.

“We will be looking at our cost base further in the coming weeks.”