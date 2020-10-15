The UK said it is “disappointed” with the outcome of a European Union summit in which the bloc signalled it was willing to continue trade negotiations but called on Britain to make the next move.

Last month, the prime minister set a deadline of Thursday's summit for a Brexit deal, saying both sides should walk away from trade talks and prepare for a no-deal outcome if one had not been achieved so that preparations could be made for when the transition period ends at the end of December.

Lord Frost, the UK's chief negotiator, said the trade talk response from the European Council was “unusual”.

In a text adopted by the summit of EU leaders, they “invited” Brussels’ chief negotiator Michel Barnier to continue his discussions while urging the UK to “make the necessary moves to make an agreement possible”.

Lord Frost tweeted: “Disappointed by the European Council conclusions on UK/EU negotiations.

“(I’m) surprised the EU is no longer committed to working ‘intensively’ to reach a future partnership as agreed with European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen on October 3.

“Also surprised by the suggestion that to get an agreement all future moves must come from the UK.

“It’s an unusual approach to conducting a negotiation.”

He announced that Mr Johnson on Friday would “set out UK reactions and approach” on whether or not to continue talking.

In his call with Ms von der Leyen and European Council president Charles Michel, Mr Johnson expressed “disappointment” that the talks had not made more progress.

However, there is scepticism in Brussels that Downing Street would be prepared to pull the plug on the negotiations.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said: “Britain has already imposed so many deadlines that came and went.”

Meanwhile, Mr Michel told a press conference that Brussels would decide in the coming days, based on the UK’s next proposals, whether it should continue with trade talks.

“We are clear that we are determined to negotiate, we are determined to reach an agreement but we know there are some difficult topics,” he said.

“It is the case for fisheries, certainly, and also for level playing field and also governance.

“We are united and we will make an assessment in the next days, we will see if it is possible to complete a negotiation, what will be the country’s (the UK’s) proposal and based on that we will make an assessment.”

Boris Johnson will make an announcement on Friday about the future of the EU-UK trade talks Credit: UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor

EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier said at the press conference his team were determined to reach a “fair deal”.

“We will do everything we can but not at any price. My team and I will continue intensive discussions over the coming weeks,” he said.

All sides have acknowledged that the question of future fishing rights once the current Brexit transition period ends remains among the most difficult issues to be resolved.

Mr Macron, who is under pressure from French fishermen who fear losing access to British waters, indicated that he was prepared to take a hard line.

“Under any circumstance, our fishermen should not be sacrificed for Brexit,” he said.

“If these conditions are not met, it’s possible we won’t have a deal. If the right terms can’t be found at the end of these discussions, we’re ready for a no-deal for our future relations.”

There was optimism from Ireland's foreign affairs minister who said he believed a deal could be done but it would take a couple of weeks as the two sides are currently "miles apart" on the issue of fisheries.

“My assessment of this is a deal can be done here..." Simon Coveney said during an Irish parliamentary committee meeting.

"But there’s a lot of difficult work to do and I think it is going to take weeks rather than days to finalise this.

“I hope that by the start of November that we will be in the space of a deal in sight.”

But Mr Coveney warned that by November time would be “really running out”.

Irish premier Micheal Martin also emphasised the importance of securing a satisfactory agreement on fishing if there was to be an overall trade deal.

Meanwhile, Ms von der Leyen announced that she had to pull out of the summit to self-isolate after a member of her staff tested positive for coronavirus, even though the German politician tested negative.