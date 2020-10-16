Boris Johnson has said the Covid situation in Greater Manchester is "grave and worsens each day" and he will intervene if an agreement is not reached on Tier 3 restrictions.

Speaking at a briefing on the coronavirus pandemic, the prime minister said the government has not yet reached an agreement with Greater Manchester leaders.

He said Covid cases in the region have doubled in the last few days and high infection rates have been creeping up the age range and "without action there is no doubt that our NHS would be struggling."

"In two weeks, there will be more patients in ICU than at the peak of the first wave," Mr Johnson said.

The prime minister added he wanted to avoid another national lockdown "if at all possible" but added he "cannot rule anything out".

When asked about why the government hasn't applied draconian measures, Mr Johnson said the government "stands ready" to apply more draconian restrictions but wanted to do in collaboration with local leaders.

Mr Johnson said the UK has "started building the domestic infrastructure" to provide more rapid saliva tests which could provide results in just 15 minutes.

The tests are already being used in hospitals, but Mr Johnson said the government plans to "start distributing and trialling tests across the country".

Mr Johnson said: "Over the next few weeks we will start distributing and trialling these tests across the country. This will enable us to do quick turnaround tests on NHS staff and care home staff more frequently.

"By testing more frequently and quickly than ever before we can help the spread of the virus spreading through care homes."

He added: "We will be able to test students in universities with outbreaks as well as children in schools, helping us to keep education open safely over the winter."

Covid tiers: What are the differences between each alert level?

Medium (Tier 1) - Rule of six applies indoors and outdoors. Pubs and restaurants close at 10pm.

High (Tier 2) - Households must not mix indoors in any setting including pubs and restaurants. Rule of six applies outdoors

Very high (Tier 3) - Households must not mix indoors, or in private gardens. Rule of six applies in outdoor spaces including parks. Pubs and bars which don't serve meals will be closed

Sir Vallance has said the "baseline" Tier 3 measures on their own would not be enough to get the numbers of infections down.

The government’s chief scientific adviser told the Number 10 news briefing: "Where we are now is a different situation. It is crucial that where the R is above one and the numbers are high we get the R below 1."

"There are a number of ways that it can be done. As the chief medical officer said, Tier 3 baseline on their own, almost certainly, aren’t enough to get the R below 1."

He added the R number (rate of reproduction of coronavirus) has risen, but it has not gone up to a rate of 3, due to the restrictions which are in place.

However he said that Covid infections have been increasing in people over 60, particularly in the North West and North East.

Sir Vallance confirmed the infections have been spreading from younger to older people, leading to increased hospital admissions.

He said: "We are not where we need to be and there is more work to be done to get where we need to be."