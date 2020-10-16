The number of new Covid cases recorded in England each day jumped by more than 10,000 in the first week of October compared to the week before.

Office for National Statistics (ONS) data shows there were an average of 27,900 new cases per day of Covid-19 in private households in England between October 2 and 8.

That's 10,700 more cases recorded each day compared to the average from the week earlier, when an estimated 17,200 new cases per day were recorded from September 25 to October 1.

But overall daily cases is likely to be higher still as these figures do not include people staying in hospitals, care homes or other institutional settings.

Figures from the Covid-19 infection survey showed the number of infections has "continued to increase rapidly in recent weeks" - with the highest rates of positive tests among older teenagers and young adults.

Ruth Studley, Head of Analysis for survey, said: "Our latest data shows infections continue to rise, with more than a third of a million people estimated to be infected."

She added it is "the highest levels we have seen since the survey began in May."

Geographically, there continues to be clear evidence of variation in Covid infection rates across the regions of England, the ONS said.

The highest rates are in north-west England, Yorkshire & the Humber, and north-east England, which have all seen "steep increases" in recent weeks and have seen tougher restrictions as a result.

While the lowest rates are in south-west England, eastern England and south-east England.