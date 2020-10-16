Watch the latest episode of The Royal Rota above - or see below for how to listen to the podcastITV News Royal Editor Chris Ship and Producer Lizzie Robinson are back in the studio with our weekly podcast The Royal Rota.In this week’s episode, Chris and Lizzie discuss Prince Harry and Meghan's busy week of interviews.

The US-based couple joined activist Malala Yousafzai to discuss female education, talked on a teen podcast about the “almost unsurvivable” online abuse they receive, and Meghan spoke to a magazine about why she left social media.

Chris and Lizzie also discuss the Queen's first public engagement since lockdown as she and Prince William visited the top-secret military laboratory - but why weren't they wearing face masks?New episodes of The Royal Rota are released every Friday - listen and subscribe to the podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or wherever you get your podcasts.

You can also watch The Royal Rota on our YouTube channel - subscribe to ITV News' YouTube channel to be notified about new episodes.For more royal news, like the ITV News Royals Facebook page.

Our royal team are on Instagram, too.