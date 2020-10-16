President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden squared off, in a way, on Thursday night as their scuttled second debate was replaced by duelling televised town halls.

The two candidates, more than 1,200 miles apart, showcased striking differences in temperament, views on racial justice and approaches to the pandemic that has reshaped the nation.

They had been scheduled to face off for the second of the debates, but Mr Trump refused to take part in a virtual debate with his Democratic rival.

Mr Trump was defensive about his government’s handling of the coronavirus, which has claimed more than 215,000 American lives.

The president, less than two weeks after being diagnosed with Covid-19, refused to answer whether he took a Covid-19 test on the day of the September 29 debate, only saying “possibly I did, possibly I didn’t”.

Taking questions in Miami, Trump seemingly acknowledged he was in debt, possibly to a foreign bank, although dismissed he did not owe Russia or any "sinister people".

“It’s a tiny percentage of my net worth,” Mr Trump said of his $400m reported debt.

Mr Trump’s town hall was held in Miami, while Mr Biden’s took place in Philadelphia Credit: Evan Vucci/AP

He added: "I don’t owe Russia money. I owe a very, very small, it’s called mortgages.”

Meanwhile Biden, taking questions at a town hall in Philidelphia, said for the first time he would pack out the Supreme Court with left-leaning judges if Trump's pick, Amy Coney Barrett, is confirmed.

Biden also criticised Trump's 'America first' policy, saying it had made 'America alone' and had divided the country.

He turned introspective when asked what it would say if he lost.

“It could say that I’m a lousy candidate, that I didn’t do a good job,” Mr Biden said.

“But I think, I hope that it doesn’t say that we’re as racially, ethnically and religiously at odds as it appears the president wants us to be.”

Another debate is scheduled to take in Nashville next week Credit: Evan Vucci/AP

In another campaign first, the president admitted he would accept the result of November 3 election, having previously cast down on the legitimacy of postal ballots.

Trump said: “And then they talk ‘Will you accept a peaceful transfer,'” Mr Trump said.“And the answer is, ‘Yes, I will.’ But I want it to be an honest election, and so does everybody else.”

Biden said he hoped to go head-to-head with Trump in the last of their scheduled debates in Nashville next week, but he would ask the president to take a Covid-19 test before arriving.