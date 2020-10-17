Video report by ITV News Correspondent Richard Pallot

From skipping school to being named Time magazine's person of the year it has been quite a journey for climate change activist Greta Thunberg.

The teenager can now add being the subject of a major documentary which follows her global crusade to save the planet.

But she's told ITV News that she's shocked at all the attention focused on her, when it's the climate crisis that should be centre-stage.