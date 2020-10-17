Migrants cross the Channel as hundreds welcome asylum seekers at barracks

Dozens of migrants are thought to have reached the UK on small vessels as rough seas in the Channel calmed.

Several people wrapped in blankets and wearing lifejackets were seen arriving in Dover after likely being picked up out at sea.

Despite the chill, low winds on Saturday have seen a substantial number of people attempt the dangerous crossing.

Several people wrapped in blankets and wearing lifejackets were seen arriving in Dover after likely being picked up out at sea. Credit: PA

The migrants came into the harbour aboard patrol boat Hunter, one of several Border Force vessels busy on Saturday.

The significant Border Force presence in the English Channel has been assisted by the coastguard helicopter and French patrol ships.

Meanwhile up to 200 people gathered outside a military barracks where the asylum seekers are being housed in Kent.

Pro-migrant demonstrators outside Napier Barracks in Folkestone, Kent, gathered in a show of support welcoming migrants to the area Credit: Michael Drummond/PA

Local residents as well as people from further afield cheered and danced outside Napier Barracks in Folkestone, chanting “we love you” to those within.

Many of those inside cheered and called back to the well wishers, with some holding up signs of their own.

A small group of counter-protesters was also present. On person was arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage.

Pro-migrant demonstrators outside Napier Barracks in Folkestone, Kent, gathered in a show of support welcoming migrants to the area Credit: Michael Drummond/PA

Many of those arriving via the Channel in recent months have been housed at Napier Barracks, which has been converted to house around 400 asylum seekers.

The Home Office has confirmed that one individual who had been living at the site has tested positive for Covid-19.

Police intervene and remove a man during a demonstration outside Napier Barracks in Folkestone, Kent

Migrant charity worker Bridget Chapman, of Kent Refugee Action Network, told the PA news agency: “It’s a really fantastic, inspiring collection of local community groups and national refugee support groups.

“There’s a narrative that has been put forward by a group of people saying that these fellow human beings aren’t wanted in Folkestone and we know that isn’t the case.”