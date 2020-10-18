Covid-19: 17,000 new cases recorded in UK as death toll rises by 67

Just under 17,000 new cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in the UK.

The Government said that, as of 9am on Sunday, there had been a further 16,982 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK. It brings the total number of cases in the UK to 722,409.

The Government also said a further 67 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19, as of Sunday. This brings the UK total to 43,646.

Separate figures published by the UK’s statistics agencies show there have now been 58,500 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

Wales

There have been a further 950 cases of Covid-19 diagnosed in Wales, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 35,628.

Public Health Wales said three further deaths had been reported, with the total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic rising to 1,711.

England

A further 61 people who tested positive for coronavirus have died in hospital in England, bringing the total number of confirmed deaths reported in hospitals to 30,971, NHS England said on Sunday.

Patients were aged between 54 and 96. All but four patients, aged 56 to 92, had known underlying health conditions.

The deaths were between October 4 and 17.

Four other deaths were reported with no positive Covid-19 test result.

Scotland

In Scotland, there were no deaths recorded from coronavirus. 85 have been admitted into hospital, which means the total now in hospital stands at 7,263.

There are 46,715 total cases in Scotland.

Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland does not release death statistics for Covid-19 on the weekend.