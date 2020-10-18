Greater Manchester's mayor is calling for more support for the region's stance against stricter Covid-19 measures, saying it is "likely" the whole of the country will be facing Tier 3 rules this winter.

"This is not just Greater Manchester's fight, this is everyone's concern," Andy Burnham said on Sunday morning as he was questioned about his reluctance to agree to have tougher measures placed on the region amid rising cases and deaths.

Mr Burnham and cross-party local leaders from the region are opposing Tier 3 restrictions without greater financial support for workers and businesses which would enable to government to take "the country fairly through a very challenging winter.

"If we don't put in this support Tier 3 will create a punishing lockdown in the poorest communities."

The different tiers only apply to England as health measures are devolved. Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland have their own sets of coronavirus measures.

Covid tiers: What are the differences between each alert level?

Medium (Tier 1) - Rule of six applies indoors and outdoors. Pubs and restaurants close at 10pm.

High (Tier 2) - Households must not mix indoors in any setting including pubs and restaurants. Rule of six applies outdoors

Very high (Tier 3) - Households must not mix indoors, or in private gardens. Rule of six applies in outdoor spaces including parks. Pubs and bars which don't serve meals will be closed

As well as calling for more support for businesses forced to close under the tougher measures - Mr Burnham has threatened legal action - the mayor, along with Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, is instead calling for a short national lockdown, arguing it would be fairer and would get his constituents’ greater support.

It is thought a short, 16-day lockdown beginning on Friday, will be introduced in Wales on Monday,

However, Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove accused Mr Burnham of "posturing" and called for action "to save people's lives".

Mr Burnham also told the BBC he expects talks between him and Downing Street to resume later in the day.

The Labour mayor said he will be talking to the prime minister's chief strategic adviser Sir Edward Lister, which Downing Street confirmed after the two sides struggled to arrange talks the day before.

Mr Burnham is calling for a return to the generosity of the furlough scheme when it covered 80% of workers’ wages if they could not do their jobs.

And he told MPs it was “everywhere’s concern” because all areas could end up in Tier 3 measures with the lower support package of a 66% subsidy for those whose firms are forced to shut.

He continued he would consider a legal challenge because asking people to live on two-thirds of their wages is "not fair".

The mayor added it would be a "mistake" for the government to impose the tougher Covid measures on Greater Manchester regardless.

The 50-year-old said "protection" was needed because "health is about more than controlling the virus, people’s mental health now is very low” because they are worried about issues such as their jobs.

Mr Burnham called for a “fair, financial framework” to be in place before he agreed to Tier 3 measures for Greater Manchester because the businesses which could be forced to close - “pubs, gyms, bookies these are places where people are on low wages”.

“That’s why I’ll be writing to the Labour Party leaders in Westminster to ask them to intervene, for Parliament to intervene, here,” Mr Burnham told Marr.

“What we need here is a fair financial framework if the government are going to insist on Tier 3 – at the moment, they’re doing side deals with individual councils, that isn’t good enough for me.”

Currently, Tier 3 restrictions are only in place in Merseyside. Credit: PA Graphic

However, senior minister Mr Gove accused Mr Burnham and other local leaders of "political positioning".

“I want to reach an agreement with the political leadership in Greater Manchester," Mr Gove told Sky News' Sophy Ridge on Sunday.

“I want them to put aside for a moment some of the political positioning that they’ve indulged in and I want them to work with us in order to ensure that we save lives and protect the NHS.

“Instead of press conferences and posturing what we need is action to save people’s lives.”

Mr Gove added that the "blanket restrictions across the country" that Labour are calling for does not "merit" the spread and nature of the disease... at the moment".

Mr Burnham accused the Prime Minister of having exaggerated the severity of the coronavirus situation in the region during a Downing Street press conference on Friday.

Boris Johnson is keen to impose regional lockdowns, rather than a country-wide one. Credit: PA

He said he believed there were around 62 coronavirus patients in intensive care units across the region, compared to around 220 at the height of the pandemic.

“It’s a serious situation but I don’t think it was the situation that was described by the prime minister on Friday evening,” the mayor told Andrew Marr.

“I think it was an exaggeration of the position that we’re in.

“Of course it’s a matter of concern, and we watch the figures very closely indeed, but the figures have been falling in Manchester itself in the last few days, across Greater Manchester up slightly but certainly not doubling every nine days.”