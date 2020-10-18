Tory MPs have attacked 20 of their colleagues over a “very ill judged” letter targeting Andy Burnham and telling him to "engage" with the government's regional approach to Covid restrictions, as the Labour mayor resists a lockdown for Greater Manchester.

Mr Burnham and Tory politicians are opposing Tier 3 restrictions for the region without greater financial support for workers and businesses.

The different tiers only apply to England as health measures are devolved. Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland have their own sets of coronavirus measures.

He has also joined Sir Keir Starmer in favouring a short national lockdown, arguing it would be fairer and would get his constituents’ greater support.

Covid tiers: What are the differences between each alert level?

Medium (Tier 1) - Rule of six applies indoors and outdoors. Pubs and restaurants close at 10pm.

High (Tier 2) - Households must not mix indoors in any setting including pubs and restaurants. Rule of six applies outdoors

Very high (Tier 3) - Households must not mix indoors, or in private gardens. Rule of six applies in outdoor spaces including parks. Pubs and bars which don't serve meals will be closed

It comes as confusion surrounds talks with regional leaders and government over the potential tougher restrictions for Greater Manchester, with Downing Street saying fresh talks had been set up for the weekend, only for Mr Burnham’s office to deny this.

The Labour mayor has also blamed Chancellor Rishi Sunak for being “the problem” in the row over a lockdown for Greater Manchester, as confusion was cast over talks with Downing Street.

He has called for a return to the generosity of the original furlough scheme that saw the Treasury pay 80% of workers wages, but Mr Sunak has only offered a 66% subsidy for those whose firms forced to shut by Tier 3 measures.

Meanwhile, 20 Tory MPs, whose constituents are currently under the lowest level of restrictions, wrote an open letter to Mr Burnham and the Labour leader urging them to get the virus “under control” in Manchester to avoid the “pain” of a national lockdown.

Led by Jerome Mayhew, the MP for Broadland in Norfolk, they said: “We know you are calling for a national lockdown now but urge you to reconsider.”

They highlighted coronavirus rates that show some of their areas having rates far lower than Manchester’s.

“Given this disparity, it does not make sense to shut down the whole country when the virus is spiking in particular locations,” the MPs continued.

“It is very clear to us – and the people we represent – that the local and regional approach is the right response to the current situation.

“We urge you to work with the government to get the virus under control in Greater Manchester, so we can all avoid the pain of another national lockdown.”

Andy Burnham has branded Rishi Sunak as being “the problem” in the row over a lockdown for Greater Manchester. Credit: PA

Senior Conservative William Wragg, whose Hazel Grove constituency is in Greater Manchester, recommended his colleagues “concern themselves with their own constituencies”.

“I would not wish tighter restrictions on their constituents,” he said.

“We’re willing to work constructively to improve the situation in Greater Manchester & would ask for the short time and space to do so.”

Christian Wakeford, the Tory MP for nearby Bury South, said politicians in the region were “united in opposing Tier 3 in its current form” in order to get the “best solution” for residents.

“Interventions from fellow members who don’t understand the situation are neither wanted nor helpful,” he added.

Boris Johnson is keen to impose regional lockdowns, rather than a country-wide one. Credit: PA

Jackie Doyle-Price, who’s Essex constituency of Thurrock remains at the lowest level of restrictions, was also critical of the “badly done” letter.

“There is much collaboration across Greater Manchester to seek a workable solution,” she said.

“It is very ill judged to seek to make this issue partisan.”

Andy Burnham said money for the Eat Out To Help Out scheme should have been used to support businesses forced to close. Credit: PA

Other signatures of the letter included Ashford MP Damian Green, Yeovil’s Marcus Fysh and North Cornwall’s Scott Mann.

Their letter echoed the words of Prime Minister Boris Johnson early this week as he continued to resist imposing a short national “circuit-breaker” lockdown, a measure suggested by the government’s scientific advisers.

“Closing businesses in Cornwall, where transmission is low, will not cut transmission in Manchester,” he said in a Downing Street press conference.

However, as the row between the regional leaders and Downing Street continued, Mr Burnham partly blamed Mr Sunak, but said ultimate responsibility lies with the prime minister.

“I think the problem now is, to a large degree, the Chancellor," the former Labour frontbencer said.

"I think he’s made wrong judgements throughout this.”

He criticised the Eat Out to Help Out meal subsidy scheme as a “poor judgment”, and added: “The cost of that should have been paying for the furlough now.”

But he insisted, during the interview conducted on Friday, that the failure ultimately lies with Mr Johnson: “He shouldn’t be allowing the Treasury to run the policy”.

Mr Burnham and council leaders have insisted they “are ready to meet at any time” in order to broker an agreement with No 10 but there was a failure in communication on Saturday.

Downing Street indicated a call had been scheduled for Sunday morning after a message was left with Mr Burnham.

But a spokesperson for the mayor said: “Nothing has yet been arranged.”

Currently, Tier 3 restrictions are only in place in Merseyside. Credit: PA Graphic

A Downing Street source responded: “No 10 reached out this morning to try and arrange a meeting with the Mayor of Manchester.

“We will continue to try and reach an agreement on these difficult, yet necessary, measures to protect the NHS and the people of Manchester.”

But Mr Johnson on Friday threatened to impose measures without local support as he warned that “time is of the essence” and that “tragically more people will die” with each day of delay.

The row rumbled on as new controls came into force on Saturday, including in Lancashire and London, meant 28 million people, more than half of England, are living under heightened restrictions.

Mr Johnson has been under increased pressure to accept a short national lockdown known as a “circuit-breaker” to get a grip on the resurgence of Covid-19.

Government adviser Sir John Bell, the regius professor of medicine at the University of Oxford, told the BBC the national measure might be needed, potentially even including a two-week closure of schools in England.

Conservative former health secretary Jeremy Hunt added he had “sympathy” for the measure, which has been suggested by Labour and the Government’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage).

The prime minister has been favouring local measures to try to slow the spread of the disease, but on Friday acknowledged he “can’t rule anything out” in taking national action.

Lancashire joined the Liverpool region in entering Tier 3 on Saturday, meaning with pubs and bars closed unless they can serve meals and household mixing banned indoors and in gardens.

Tier 2 measures were also introduced in London, Essex, York, Elmbridge, Barrow-in-Furness, North East Derbyshire, Erewash and Chesterfield.

They prohibit people mixing inside with those from other households, including in pubs and restaurants, renewing calls from businesses for greater financial support.

The British Chambers of Commerce told the prime minister that any new lockdown restrictions must come with “truly commensurate” financial support or risk “catastrophic economic consequences”.

In a letter to Mr Johnson on Saturday, they raised particular concern about the Tier 2 restrictions imposed on London and other areas on Saturday because they “dramatically” hamper businesses without extra support.