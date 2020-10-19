Covid-19 cases pass 40 million mark worldwide

Covid-19 cases have surpassed 40 million globally, according to figures Johns Hopkins University.

There have also been more than 1,113,000 deaths caused by the virus in the world.

The USA is the worst-impacted by coronavirus, in terms of cases recorded, with 8,155,000 becoming infected since the beginning of the pandemic, a fact which is severely hampering Donald Trump's attempt to be re-elected as President.

Between the USA, India and Brazil, they account for more than half the number of cases worldwide, accruing a combined total of 21 million infections.

India has suffered 7,550,000 cases, while Brazil has confirmed 5,225,000 people have had Covid-19.

Individual numbers could vary as the university’s tally sometimes lags behind country reports.

The UK has the 11th highest number of cases with 725,000.