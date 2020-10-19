Video report by ITV News Political Correspondent Carl Dinnen

Local leaders in Greater Manchester have been given until midday on Tuesday to reach an agreement on the introduction of Tier 3 restrictions.

Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick said if an agreement is not reached by then he would advise the PM, who would decide on the next steps.

Tier 3 restrictions, which are currently in place in Liverpool City Region and Lancashire, bans people from meeting indoors or in any hospitality venue.

Mr Jenrick said: "I've written this evening to the Mayor of Greater Manchester and to local leaders in the City region to say that if we are not able to reach agreement by noon tomorrow then with deep regret I will have to advise the prime minister that we are not able to reach agreement at this time."

In a statement, Mr Jenrick also said the government had offered "an extensive package of support for local people and businesses", which was proportionate to the approach taken in other areas which have moved to the top tier - the Liverpool City Region and Lancashire.

He said: "There are now more Covid-19 patients in Greater Manchester hospitals than in the whole of the South West and South East combined. But, unfortunately, despite recognising the gravity of the situation, local leaders have been so far unwilling to take the action that is required to get this situation under control," he said.

"I have written to local leaders this evening to make clear that if we cannot reach agreement by midday tomorrow then I must advise the prime minister that, despite our best endeavours, we've been unable to reach agreement."

Asked whether top tier restrictions would be imposed on Greater Manchester if the deadline was not met, Mr Jenrick said that was "a matter for the prime minister".

But Mayor Andy Burnham earlier on Monday evening said that they still wanted agreement on a financial support package before agreeing to go into the highest, Tier 3 restrictions.

Andy Burnham has been in talks with Downing Street advisers over the weekend.

In a joint statement, Mr Burnham and Manchester City Council leader Sir Richard Leese said they still hoped for a "positive outcome".

They said it was "surprising and disappointing" that an earlier offer of a hardship fund to top up furlough payments and support the self-employed had been "taken off the table" by Health Secretary Matt Hancock.

"This evening we have written to the Prime Minister reiterating our willingness to continue to work towards an agreement but reminding him that Greater Manchester has been in Tier 2-style restrictions for almost three months, and that this has taken a toll on people and businesses here," they said.

"With this in mind, we do not believe it is in any way unreasonable for us to require better protection for our lowest-paid residents."

They also complained the government had sought to raise public concern about the NHS in Greater Manchester with the release of "selective statistics" about the occupancy rates in intensive care.

Covid tiers: - What are the differences between each alert level?

Medium (Tier 1) - Rule of six applies indoors and outdoors. Pubs and restaurants close at 10pm.

High (Tier 2) - Households must not mix indoors in any setting including pubs and restaurants. Rule of six applies outdoors

Very high (Tier 3) - Households must not mix indoors, or in private gardens. Rule of six applies in outdoor spaces including parks. Pubs and bars which don't serve meals will be closed

Under the strictest Tier 3 restrictions, meeting anyone outside of your household or support bubble is banned, including in any outdoor hospitality setting or private garden.

Meeting people outside your household in any indoor situation is banned.

You may meet up to six people in a public space like a park or beach as long as social distancing is maintained.

Tier 3 rules mean all pubs and bars must close, however they may reopen if they serve 'substantial meals' and operate as a restaurant.

The government says a substantial meal is "a main lunchtime or evening meal, and they may only serve alcohol as part of such a meal."

Anywhere that has been forced to close will be able to access the furlough scheme by the government, but only at 66% of wages rather than the original 80%, offered by the scheme.