Talks between the government and local leaders in Greater Manchester over Tier 3 coronavirus restrictions have "gone on too long" and should come to a conclusion, Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick has said.

Talks are set to continue on Monday as the region opposes the stricter measures without greater financial support for workers and businesses.

Speaking to BBC Breakfast, Mr Jenrick said: “We have had productive discussions in Greater Manchester over the weekend. I am hopeful that we can now bring this to a conclusion.”

He added: “People in Greater Manchester want a single, co-ordinated, public health message.

“That is what the prime minister is keen to do. That is why we have gone to so much trouble to try to reach an agreement with local leaders.

“I hope that they will, today, come forward, support us and that we can reach that sort of agreement.

“If not, then we will have to consider other options.

“Because, obviously, the government has over-arching responsibility to protect people in all parts of the country, including in Greater Manchester, but… doing so by imposition has never been our desired approach.”

He added: “We do now need to draw these conversations to a conclusion and to take decisive action.

“We have set out the action that we think is appropriate but we are also willing to continue, and have final discussions, with council leaders and the mayor in Greater Manchester today to see if we can reach an amicable agreement.”

Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham, who has resisted moving the region to Tier 3 measures, was said to have had a “constructive” conversation with the prime minister’s chief strategic adviser, Sir Edward Lister, over the weekend.

Covid tiers: What are the differences between each alert level?

Medium (Tier 1) - Rule of six applies indoors and outdoors. Pubs and restaurants close at 10pm.

High (Tier 2) - Households must not mix indoors in any setting including pubs and restaurants. Rule of six applies outdoors

Very high (Tier 3) - Households must not mix indoors, or in private gardens. Rule of six applies in outdoor spaces including parks. Pubs and bars which don't serve meals will be closed

Andy Burnham has been in talks with Downing Street advisers over the weekend.

Earlier, Mr Jenrick told Sky News: “I do think it is very clear that having now discussed this for well over a week this does now need to be brought to a conclusion.

“I think everybody in Greater Manchester would agree with that.

“So, I am hopeful that either today, or tomorrow, we will reach a conclusion, one way or the other.”

He added: “I think the discussions have been productive but they have probably gone on too long now. We need to reach an agreement with local leaders.

“I am hopeful that we can reach an agreement, but we do need to conclude this now.

“There has been a sense of uncertainty, which isn’t helpful to people living in Greater Manchester.

“More importantly, the number of cases is rising and the pressure on some of the hospitals in Greater Manchester is there for all to see.

“So, I think further measures and action now is important.”

The region could be offered extra funding to accept the measures but the PM has said that if an agreement can't be made, the government will intervene.

After Merseyside was placed in to Tier 3, the the Liverpool City region was given £40 million to help it cope with the tougher measures.

However, there are reports Greater Manchester is calling for more due to its larger population.

Asked if he had offered Manchester a bigger financial settlement, Mr Jenrick said: “I have offered, in discussions that we have had, a range of different things that local leaders would like.

“Whether that’s greater control over local tracing, whether it is use of the armed forces, whether it is more resources for local councils.

“We want to put together a package of measures that will actually work.”

He added: “We are going to be having further discussions today with the council leaders from across Greater Manchester and I am hopeful that we can reach an agreement.

“The contours of an agreement are there.

“But, as I say, every side needs to now come together and reach an amicable conclusion for the sake of people in Greater Manchester.”