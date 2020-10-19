How a 11-year-old's song for his nan landed him a record deal

Video report by ITV News Arts Editor Nina Nannar

An 11-year-old boy who uploaded videos of him singing to his grandma during lockdown has landed a record deal.

Lockdown was hard for almost all families across the country, with many struggling to stay in contact with their elderly relatives who were unable to figure out video calling.

Cormac Thomson from Lancashire desperately wanted to chat to his grandma, but when she could not get on a video call he decided to record himself singing for her, which his mum uploaded onto social media.

His version of Danny Boy didn't just captivate his grandma, he was noticed by the Decca record company, who signed a deal with him for a 15-song album.

His grandma, Colleen Morrison who lives in Northern Ireland said she was very proud of her grandson.

Cormac said recording the album was "just fun in all ways and I really enjoyed the experience."