Labour MP Yasmin Qureshi has said she has been hospitalised with pneumonia after testing positive for Covid-19.

In a post on her Facebook page, the MP for Bolton South East confirmed she is being treated in a hospital in the town.

The 57-year-old said she first began to feel ill two weeks ago and then tested positive for coronavirus.

Ms Qureshi said she and her family then "immediately self-isolated at home".

She continued: "I have not travelled to Westminster or anywhere else.

"I continued to work as best I could remotely, attending virtual meetings and doing casework, but after 10 days, I began to feel much worse and on Saturday I was admitted to the Royal Bolton Hospital with pneumonia.

"I'm being very well looked after and have nothing but praise and admiration for the wonderful staff at the hospital.

"They have been amazing throughout the process and I would like to extend my thanks to everyone working here in such difficult circumstances."

She added that although she is in hospital, her staff are working as normal and her office can still be contacted.

Bolton currently has a rate of 350 coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

The average across England is 95 cases per 100,000.

Bolton is included in the Greater Manchester area which is currently locked in stalled talks with the government about moving the area to Tier 3 restrictions.

Talks with local leaders, including the region's mayor, Andy Burnham, are continuing on Monday as the region opposes the stricter measures without more financial support for workers and businesses.

Speaking on Monday, Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick told ITV News he believes negotiations can reach a "sensible amicable solution today", but said the "escalating" Covid-19 situation in Greater Manchester means "decisive action" on new restrictions must be made.

Last week it was revealed that former SNP MP Margaret Ferrier will face no further police action for repeatedly breaching coronavirus rules by travelling after developing symptoms - and again after receiving a positive result.

Last month, Ms Ferrier admitted to travelling from Glasgow to Westminster while awaiting a Covid-19 test result, and making the return trip when she knew she had the virus.

The Metropolitan Police said "no further action" will be taken against the Rutherglen and Hamilton West MP because the regulations on self-isolation came into force after she was tested.