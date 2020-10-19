The Queen and Prince Philip have handed down two conservation and wildlife patronages to their grandson, Prince William.

The Flora and Fauna International (FFI) is the world’s oldest international conservation organisations and has had the Queen as its Patron for nearly seven decades.

FFI, which dates back to 1903, works to protect biodiversity and operates in more than 40 countries where it protects threatened species and ecosystems.

It was recently announced as a partner for the Duke of Cambridge’s new Earthshot Prize which is offering £50 million over the next decade to find solutions to the world’s biggest environmental challenges.

William’s grandad, the Duke of Edinburgh, now 99, has handed down the patronage of the British Trust for Ornithology.

Prince Philip has been Royal Patron of that trust for more than 30 years.

The Duke of Edinburgh approaches Adélie penguins on Penguin Rookery Base W in Antarctica in 1957.

The BTO protects bird species and their natural habitats.

The Duke of Edinburgh became involved with them after his travels in 1956 on board the Royal Yacht Britannia when he began to identify and photograph the native seabirds in the southern Pacific Ocean between New Zealand and Antarctica.

The trip inspired Philip’s book, ‘Birds from Britannia’, which was published 1962 and includes the Duke’s own photographs taken from the Royal Yacht.

The Duke of Edinburgh has had a keen interest in birding for decades.

The BTO’s Chief Executive, Dr Andy Clements, said: "I am delighted that The Duke of Cambridge has become our Patron, following on from his grandfather who worked so tirelessly on our behalf. We hope that we will be able to support The Duke’s strong interest in protecting the environment through our evidence-based work around environmental issues in the UK."

The Chief Executive Officer of FFI, Mark Rose said: “Her Majesty has provided stalwart support to FFI and we are extremely grateful for the sterling support and encouragement that she has provided throughout the past seven decades. We look forward to building on her legacy and taking the relationship forward with her grandson."