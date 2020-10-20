American Voices: Midwest voters on Trump, immigration and a brighter future

In the third of our series of short films, ITV News asks Americans how they are feeling ahead of the US presidential election.

Have President Trump's immigration policies made the country toxic? Is the economy the most important topic? Will Joe Biden offer a more united future for America?

The city of St Cloud in Minnesota has increased it population by 33% in the last 30 years.

Non-white residents make up 18% of the city's population, which has seen recent growth after a group of Somalian political refugees settled there.

Twenty-year-old Ekram El Noge was one of the refugees who arrived in St Cloud four years ago.

"My family fled from a civil war in Somalia, then they get relocated in the border of Somalia / Ethiopia, a refugee camp that is located in more Somalia, I guess," Ms El Noge explains.

"So we spent there since late 1990s. I was born there, I spent my whole life there, with my mum and my two sisters and my brother who was born back in 2006. I think that’s all."

According to Ms El Noge, everything she knows of the immigrant population will vote for Joe Biden, in order to force a change in the White House.

Ms El Noge is voting for the Democrats candidate due to his running mate, Kamala Harris, as her story resonates with the refugee.

Tensions in the country were heightened when Donald Trump called for a total ban on Muslims arriving in the USA."I was not surprised at all because I previously heard and learnt a lot about how Donald Trump is a guy who is always going to promote hate than unite in this country, so of course I heard that and I did not just thought about the politics in America, but I thought about those who live in the refugee camps and waiting for to be coming in this country or in the process.

"There were so many families who were already coming into the country, there are cases that had the special cases which are medical reasons, kids that had high autism, or needed to be surgery in the country, were not able to come at all and that was the hardest part, that was the hardest thing I could process."

Mike Conway has lived in St Cloud for almost 30 years and has seen the changes to the city in that period.

"St Cloud is a tight community, everybody knows their neighbours," Mr Conway explains.

Mr Conway plans to vote for Donald Trump in the upcoming election, citing his work improving the economy prior to the Covid pandemic as the reason behind his voting decision.

"I hate to say this in a negative, but this is not New York, this is not Chicago, this is not LA or any of these big cities.

"Twenty to 30 thousand people coming into an area is a big percentage and that is not just a drop in the bucket and it’s gonna affect the whole area.

"And it’s noticeable, people notice things are different and both peoples need to figure out how to make that happen."