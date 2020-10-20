Credit and debit cards were used in almost two-thirds of transactions in 2019, up from just over half in 2016, with the trend increasing since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

The research by the British Retail Consortium found the continued decline of cash in society as card use rose from 54% in 2016, to 61% in 2019.

All the data was gathered before the Covid-19 pandemic began in March 2020.

The pandemic led the government to encourage contactless payments as a way to limit contact, this led to many businesses which only accepted cash investing in card machines.

There has also been a strong move to online payments as many people limited the amount of time they spent outside of the home during the pandemic, likely meaning the use of cash has further declined since the study was carried out.

The trend away from cash has come at a cost for businesses, the study found £1.1 billion was spent on processing payments of which £950 million was because of cards.

The British Retail Consortium, British Independent Retailers Association, Association of Convenience Stores, Federation of Small Business and UKHospitality have urged the government to take action to tackle rising payment processing fees.

Card payments account for £4 in every £5 spent in retail and also incur the largest charges, with shops charged an average of 18.4p per credit card transaction, and 5.9p for every debit card transaction.

The charges have increased above inflation since 2016, the cost of processing credit cards rising by 15%.

They groups also said action was needed to protect access to cash as banks and ATMs close around the country.

They said cash is still an important form of payment particularly for the elderly and the vulnerable.

David Sheen, Public Affairs Director of UKHospitality said: “The events of the last few months have accelerated a move towards the use of card payments across hospitality, with many now not accepting cash on safety grounds.

"The sector needs to be protected from excessive fees for doing the right thing.”

The British Retail Consortium said as businesses were squeezed by coronavirus and Brexit, the extra costs would be passed on to customers.

Andrew Cregan, Head of Finance Policy at the British Retail Consortium said: “With card payments accounting for almost 80% of retail sales, it is vital that the government takes action to tackle excessive card costs.

"Without action we will see businesses put under further pressure and it will be consumers who are forced to pay the price.”

Jeff Moody, Commercial Director of the British Independent Retailers Association said smaller businesses lose out when it comes to card payments as they are unable to access the cheaper contracts for processing payments that large chains can.