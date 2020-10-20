Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham has said he would not “break the law” if the government were to impose Tier 3 coronavirus restrictions on the region.

The former Labour MP also accused the government of “penny pinching” in their response to local lockdown measures, as he looks to secure additional funding for low paid workers hit by the new restrictions.

The government has given the mayor and local leaders until midday on Tuesday to agree a deal, or Tier 3 measures would be imposed unilaterally.

The mayor, speaking to ITV's Good Morning Britain, said: "I don’t think they should be imposing or dictating in this way. We need to work together as a country."

He added: “Greater Manchester needs to establish a fair financial framework for Tier 3.

"There’s a fair chance that all parts of England will find themselves in Tier 3 at some point in the winter. If the terms aren’t right, we’re going to see real damage to people’s lives right across the country”.

Tier 3 restrictions, which are currently in place in Liverpool City Region and Lancashire, ban people from meeting indoors, in any hospitality venue or private garden and all pubs and restaurants are required to close.

Appearing on Sky News, Mr Burnham said: “Of course we wouldn’t break the law. We’ve never said that we would.

“We would obviously have to accept that decision, in the end it’s the Government’s prerogative.

Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick announced midday deadline

“But I would say to them at this point are they sure that that is a wise thing to do?”

Government officials have maintained they want to agree a support package and have been reluctant so far to impose measures on Greater Manchester without an agreement with local leaders.

Wages for low paid workers have been a sticking point in negotiations, with Mr Burnham wanting workers to receive 80% of their normal wages, as they had done under the furlough scheme earlier this year.

The new support deal would see employees unable to work due to the restrictions given 67% of their full pay.

Shoppers in Manchester Credit: Danny Lawson/PA

Mr Burnham said: “If we go into a lockdown where we don’t support people who are in the lowest-paid professions we will have a mental health crisis on top of a pandemic.”

He added: “Tier 3 lockdowns affect the lowest-paid people in society, people who work in pubs, people who drive taxis, people who work on the doors in pubs.

“These are the people that Westminster politicians traditionally ignore.”

Mr Burnham said while he had been “impressed” by the chancellor’s actions during the summer, he said the government were now trying to respond to the crisis “on the cheap”.

Covid tiers: - What are the differences between each alert level?

Medium (Tier 1) - Rule of six applies indoors and outdoors. Pubs and restaurants close at 10pm.

High (Tier 2) - Households must not mix indoors in any setting including pubs and restaurants. Rule of six applies outdoors

Very high (Tier 3) - Households must not mix indoors, or in private gardens. Rule of six applies in outdoor spaces including parks. Pubs and bars which don't serve meals will be closed

He added: “It does appear there’s been an abrupt change since the summer, where it’s the opposite now.

“We’re trying to respond to a pandemic on the cheap, that’s how it feels.

“It’s particularly relevant isn’t it when you then come to a regional lockdown, because by definition these are going to be divisive, and if you don’t fully fund them you are going to widen the divides in society."

Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick said if an agreement was not reached by midday then it was “a matter for the prime minister".

In a statement, Mr Jenrick said "local leaders have been so far unwilling to take the action that is required to get this situation under control."

The Government is placing councils in an invidious position. If councils adopt the CMO’s advice, they will better control the virus but cause substantial economic damage which will take a long time to repair. If they only follow the baseline requirements, they will reduce the harm to the economy but fail to bring down the rate of infection. Statement from Greater Manchester leaders

He said the government had offered "an extensive package of support for local people and businesses", which was proportionate to the approach taken in other areas which have moved to the top tier - the Liverpool City Region and Lancashire.

Mr Jenrick said: "There are now more Covid-19 patients in Greater Manchester hospitals than in the whole of the South West and South East combined. But, unfortunately, despite recognising the gravity of the situation, local leaders have been so far unwilling to take the action that is required to get this situation under control.

"I have written to local leaders this evening to make clear that if we cannot reach agreement by midday tomorrow then I must advise the prime minister that, despite our best endeavours, we've been unable to reach agreement."