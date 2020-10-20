The number of weekly registered Covid-19 deaths has increased by a third in the space of seven days, official figures show.

A further 438 people died in England and Wales from coronavirus, as fatalities rose for the fifth consecutive week.

The figure covers the week ending October 9, for those deaths where coronavirus was a related cause, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

This is an increase of 117 deaths from 321 deaths in the week to October 2 - an increase of 36%.

It is the highest number of registered deaths involving Covid-19 since the week ending July 3.

The ONS figures show that, since the week ending September 4, registered coronavirus deaths have been roughly doubling every fortnight.

Just over 59,000 deaths involving Covid-19 have now been registered in the UK.

Figures published on Tuesday by the ONS show that 53,863 deaths involving Covid-19 had occurred in England and Wales up to October 9, and had been registered by October 17.

Figures published last week by the National Records for Scotland showed that 4,301 deaths involving Covid-19 had been registered in Scotland up to October 11, while 915 deaths had occurred in Northern Ireland up to October 9 (and had been registered up to October 14), according to the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency.

Together, these figures mean that so far 59,079 deaths have been registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate, including suspected cases.