Covid: Government tax receipts fall as borrowing hits record £2.06 trillion

Government tax receipts were £6 billion less this September than the same month last year, as the UK's national debt hit a record £2.06 trillion.

New data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed the government collected £37.7 billion in taxes last month.

That represents a significant fall to its normal tax receipts, as the effects of coronavirus continue to hit the economy.

The fall in tax collected is due largely to falls in VAT, business rates and corporation tax receipts, the ONS added.

Borrowing levels have reached 103.5% of gross domestic product (GDP), which highlight the enormity of the task Covid-19 has presented to the government.

The public sector borrowed around £36.1 billion in September – £28.4 billion more than the same month a year ago and the third-highest month of borrowing since records began in 1993.

103.5% Percentage of GDP which the UK has borrowed

At the end of September there was £1.741 trillion of central government bonds, or gilts, in circulation to prop up the falling tax take and cover the huge expenditure related to Covid-19 spending.

The government has borrowed large amounts of money in order to pay for the furlough scheme, which paid employees 80% of their wages if their place of work had been closed by the lockdown.

New regional lockdowns will see workers paid two-thirds of their wages if their place of work is closed, which is also financed out of central government money.

A man walks past anti-lockdown graffiti in Manchester Credit: Peter Byrne/PA Images

Downing Street has been accused by Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham of trying to cover the costs of any further lockdowns "on the cheap".

Mr Burnham had been campaigning for up to £90 million for Greater Manchester to enter Tier 3 - which would see pubs, bars and other hospitality venues shut.

Despite being locked in negotiations for more than a week, the government has now given Greater Manchester £22 million.