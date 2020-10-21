Nasa spacecraft collects cosmic dust from potentially hazardous asteroid

A Nasa-led spacecraft declared touchdown 200 million miles away, as it scooped up cosmic dust from a potentially hazardous asteroid.The OSIRIS-REx made a Touch-And-Go trip to the asteroid Bennu, collecting a small sample of dust and gravel.Ground controllers in Denver directed the spacecraft’s robotic arm to complete the risky procedure which took four and a half hours.

The material plans to be returned back to Earth in 2023 and scientists hope it will help them find out how our solar system was formed.