PMQs: Keir Starmer and Boris Johnson lock horns in wake of Tier 3 rows

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to be forced to defend the government's strategy of a tiered response to the coronavirus pandemic against attacks from Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer.

After battling Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham over Tier 3 restrictions for the region, the PM is taking on Sir Keir at Prime Minister's Questions, in a session likely to centre on Tuesday's row over coronavirus support.

Sir Keir, who has been calling for a circuit break lockdown to replace the tiered approach, is expected to criticise the PM's failure to reach an agreement with local leaders in Greater Manchester over financial support for the area.

The Labour leader is planning to force a Commons vote on the issue, demanding a “fair one nation deal” for areas facing Tier 3 restrictions.

Mr Johnson may also have to defend the government over an apparent refusal to extend free school meals to eligible children over the October half-term.

Sir Keir has been vocal in his support for Marcus Rashford's campaign to have the scheme extended, and Labour is hoping to trigger a vote on Wednesday aimed at securing an extension.

The Labour leader is hoping a number of Tories rebel against the government in order for the vote to be won.