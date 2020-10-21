"I am very much concerned. I've never been this concerned in my life": Eric Puryear shows the protection he and his staff bring into his office

In ITV's Tonight programme 'Can Trump Win?', airing on Thursday, ITV News Senior International Correspondent John Irvine takes a trip down the Mississippi River from Minneapolis to St Louis, talking to Americans about the choice they face in the election on November 3rd.

America has had the highest number of Covid-19 related deaths in the world, with a devastating impact on the economy - and a summer of protests over racial justice has seemingly deepened the divide between Democrats and Republicans. There is also an increasingly ominous rhetoric around the validity of the election result which could threaten the democratic process itself.

It has left many Americans worried about the state of their nation. A recent poll suggests half of Americans expect unrest after the result, so many are preparing for what’s next.

Eric Puryear, from the city of Davenport in Iowa, is a long-time believer in the right to bear arms, and the state of his country has only reinforced that belief. He told John Irvine about why he now wears body armour to work, has reinforced the windows at this office - and pays his staff a monthly bonus of $50 for carrying a gun into work.

Watch more: Can Trump Win? – Tonight is on ITV on Thursday 22nd October at 7.30pm, and available afterwards on the ITV Hub