Video report by ITV News Video Producer Natalia Jorquera

When will a Covid-19 vaccine be ready in the UK?On average it takes about ten years to develop a vaccine from scratch, so how are Covid vaccine developers shortening the time frame?The head of the UK Vaccine Taskforce thinks there's a chance a vaccine could be ready "this side of Christmas" but the government's chief scientific advisor believes we're "unlikely" to see one "before spring 2021".