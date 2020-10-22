Black Voices In Conversation: Irene Afful

Black Voices In Conversation is a new series of interviews by ITV News to mark Black History Month 2020.

We've spoken to groundbreaking individuals from the black community to learn about their life experiences and to hear their vision for the future.

In this episode, former Police Inspector Irene Afful tells us about her battles against prejudice, as a black woman rising through the ranks.

Irene grew up in the Toxteth area of Liverpool, witnessing as a child the riots which took place in 1981.

Ten years later she joined Merseyside Police aiming to be a 'force for change'.

Watch more interviews from our Black Voices in Conversation series here.