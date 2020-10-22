Hospitality, leisure and accommodation businesses operating under Tier 2 restrictions are to receive cash grants from the government as part of expanded financial support to help Britons "through the difficult winter months ahead".

Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced that firms in 'high' coronavirus alert level areas will be able to apply for grants worth up to £2,100 a month, even if they aren't legally closed.

Tier 2 business grants will be available retrospectively for areas which have already been under the restrictions and are equivalent to 70% of Tier 3 support.

The Jobs Support Scheme is also being made "simpler and more generous", with staff only needing to work one day a week to be eligible and the contribution employers make is being "significantly" reduced.

The scheme - which will come into effect on November 1 - has been altered, meaning businesses will only need to pay 5% of unworked hours, rather than a third.

Covid tiers: - What are the differences between each alert level?

Medium (Tier 1) - Rule of six applies indoors and outdoors. Pubs and restaurants close at 10pm.

High (Tier 2) - Households must not mix indoors in any setting including pubs and restaurants. Rule of six applies outdoors

Very high (Tier 3) - Households must not mix indoors, or in private gardens. Rule of six applies in outdoor spaces including parks. Pubs and bars which don't serve meals will be closed

It means if someone was being paid £587 for their unworked hours, the government would be contributing £543 and their employer only £44.

And Self-Employment Income Support Scheme is being doubled from 20 per cent to 40 per cent, meaning the maximum grant will increase from £1,875 to £3,750, over three months.

The increased Self-Employment Income Support Scheme is estimated to provide a potential further £3.1bn in support. A further three month grant will be available covering February to April.

The Treasury estimates the Tier 2 business grants could benefit around 150,000 businesses in England, including hotels, restaurants, B&Bs and many more who aren’t legally required to close but have been adversely affected by local restrictions nonetheless.

The grants will come on top of higher levels of additional business support for Local Authorities moving into Tier 3.

However, there was anger from Labour over the timing of Mr Sunak's announcement, with Shadow Chancellor Anneliese Dodds branding it a "last-minute move".

She suggested the chancellor has only "caught up and listened to the anxiety of workers and businesses when it looks like [Tier 2] restrictions will be affecting London".

She also said the "deadline for large scale redundancies came and went" before the chancellor announced the job support scheme in September.

Labour's concerns were echoed by some local leaders in Greater Manchester, angry that extra support had not come sooner, given that they had been under tougher restrictions for months.

Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham questioned why has it taken "London to go into Tier 2 for Tier 2 support to become a national issue".