Holidaymakers travelling back to the UK from the Canary Islands, Maldives, Mykonos and Denmark will no longer have to quarantine for 14 days upon arrival.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps confirmed the countries will be added to the travel corridor list from 4am on Sunday 25 October.

However, Brits travelling back from Liechtenstein from 4am on Sunday will have to quarantine for the two week period as it has now been removed from the UK government's travel corridor list.

This is due to a significant rise in Covid-19 cases as well as an increase in the numbers of cases testing positive in Lichtenstein.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps revealed the changes to England's Travel Corridor list in the usual way, with an announcement on Twitter.

The whole of the UK is now aligned with travel advice around all of the Greek islands.

In a statement the Department for Transport warned the government would "rapidly" remove countries from the safe list if the risk to public health "becomes too high".