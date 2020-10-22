Donald Trump and Joe Biden face off in final presidential election

Donald Trump and Joe Biden are ready for the final presidential debate before the US Election draws to a close in less than a fortnight.

The scene is set in Nashville, Tennessee, where the two candidates will be separated by clear screens and the moderator will be equipped with a mute button for the first time in a presidential debate.

The previous showdown was memorable for 127 interruptions from Trump, who was also criticised for failing to condemn white supremacists.

Thursday’s debate offers their final national stage to outline starkly different visions for a country in the grips of a surging pandemic that has killed more than 225,000 Americans and cost millions of jobs.

Despite historic tumult, the race has remained largely unchanged with Biden holding advantages in many battleground states while Trump faces a shortage of campaign cash and, crucially, time.

Worried that Trump could lose the White House and cost Republicans the Senate, some advisers urged him to trade his aggressive demeanour from the first debate for a lower-key style and put the spotlight on Biden, whom he derides as “Sleepy Joe”.

But Trump made no such promise.

He has already tweeted criticism of the NBC moderator, Kristen Welker, saying: “Look at the bias, hatred and rudeness on behalf of 60 Minutes and CBS.

“Tonight’s anchor, Kristen Welker, is far worse!”

Biden, meanwhile, tweeted: “Donald Trump sees the world from Park Avenue. I see it from where I came from: Scranton, Pennsylvania.

“It's why I'll fight every day as president to make this country work for the middle class — not the wealthy and well-connected.”

The debate kicks off at 2am GMT.