Meet the Welsh women crowned the UK’s strongest couple 

Video report by ITV News Correspondent Sangita Lal

Sam Taylor and Sue Taylor-Franklin have just been crowned as the UK’s strongest couple. The powerlifting pair from Cardiff came 1st and 2nd place at the Brits Women's Masters this year.

They connected over a mutual love of the gym and now train around four times a week together. Sam and Sue want to encourage people to take up the sport as it’s helped them both - Sam after an abusive relationship and 52-year-old Sue to feel strong again.They put their success down to the support they have given each other but that doesn’t stop them from getting competitive.