Stoke-on-Trent, Coventry and Slough will move into the Tier 2 “high” coronavirus level at one minute past midnight on Saturday, Matt Hancock told MPs.

The Health Secretary outlined the new measures for Stoke-on-Trent, Coventry and Slough, where he said there has been a rising rate of infections.

He told the Commons: “Unfortunately, we’re seeing rising rates of infection in Stoke-on-Trent, in Coventry and in Slough.

“In all of these areas, there are over 100 positive cases per 100,000 people. Cases are doubling around every fortnight and we’re seeing a concerning increase of cases among the over-60s.

“So we’ve agreed in partnership with local leaders to move these areas into the high local alert level, coming into force at one minute past midnight on Saturday.

“The central change is that people cannot now meet other households socially indoors. This applies in any setting, at home or in a restaurant or any other venue.

“The rule of six still applies to any outdoor setting and although you may continue to travel to open venues, you should reduce the number of journeys where possible.”