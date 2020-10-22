UK coronavirus death toll increases by 189 and Covid-19 cases rise by 21,242

The UK coronavirus death toll has risen by 189 and 21,242 Covid-19 cases were recorded in the past 24 hours, according to the latest figures from the government.

The latest reported deaths from hospitals, care homes and the wider community, brings the UK death toll to 44,347.

Overall, 810,467 Covid-19 cases have been confirmed in the UK.

Separate figures published by the UK’s statistics agencies show there have now been 59,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

England

A further 152 people who tested positive for coronavirus have died in hospital in England, bringing the total number of confirmed deaths reported in hospitals to 31,427, NHS England said on Thursday.

The patients were aged between 36 and 97. All except seven, aged between 61 and 95, had known underlying health conditions.

The deaths were between September 3 and October 21.

Wales

In Wales, the total number of people who died after testing positive for Covid has risen by seven to 1,743

A further 1,134 people tested for positive for coronavirus, pushing Wales' total up to 39,491.

Scotland

Public Health Scotland reported that a further 17 people who tested positive for coronavirus have died in the country, bringing the total to 2,670.

A further 1,712 people have tested positive for Covid-19. So far, there has been 52,615 positive cases of Covid-19 in Scotland.

Northern Ireland

Five more people have died after testing positive for Covid-19 in Northern Ireland.

In its latest daily update, the Health Department said four of the deaths happened in the most recent 24-hour reporting period.

A further 1,042 people have tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the total number of positive cases to 31,034.