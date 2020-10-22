US election 2020: Nashville music lovers hoping for change at the ballot box

Words by Washington D.C. News Editor Alex Chandler

No matter where you go in Nashville there is music; piped through speakers at the gas station; wafting from cafes and restaurants; or pounding on the city's strip of music themed clubs and bars. This is after all America's Music City.

But the industry that has given Nashville its unique place in American culture and made it a tourist destination for people around the globe is in trouble.

Since the pandemic the independent venues that were nightly filled with fans seeking a live music experience from acts old and new have fallen silent. Some are struggling to survive - many won't make it.

We spoke to Chris Cobb, who runs Exit/In one of Nashville's legendary venues - a must visit club since 1971 that has seen some of the biggest names in rock, country and pop play on its stage.

Chris says he's just trying to survive from one week to the next, that he's hoping to be able to celebrate the club's 50th anniversary next year but fears it's not guaranteed. Inevitably there is a political edge to how he feels about the Trump administration's handling of the virus.

For the artists who depend on the clubs for their audiences and income it is just as uncertain. Allana Royale hasn't played a gig since March - and the emotional toll on her and many others like her is deep.

She and her husband and band guitarist, Jared, are moving to Oakland, California in two weeks to finish her next album. But has made the heart-breaking decision not to take the rest of her band with her. She says the music industry needs the support of fans like never before.

Tonight millions of Americans will tune in to watch the final Presidential debate held here in Nashville, just days before voting in this election on November 3.

Among them will be tens of thousands in the creative industries who feel they have been forgotten by the politicians in Washington DC.

Can Donald Trump or Joe Biden convince them they still have a future in setting life in America to music?