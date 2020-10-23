The reproduction number, or R value, of coronavirus transmission across the UK still remains above 1.

Data released on Friday by the Government Office for Science and the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) shows the estimate for R for the whole of the UK is between 1.2 and 1.4.

Last week, the R number was between 1.3 and 1.5.

R represents the average number of people each Covid-19 positive person goes on to infect.

Latest R and growth rate estimates by NHS England regions. Credit: gov.co.uk

When the figure is above 1, an outbreak can grow exponentially.

An R number between 1.2 and 1.4 means that on average every 10 people infected will infect between 12 and 14 other people.

The growth rate between +4% and +7% means the number of new infections is growing by 4% to 7% every day.

R represents the average number of people each Covid-19 positive person goes on to infect. Credit: PA

The data comes as millions more people begin to face tougher coronavirus restrictions.

Greater Manchester moved into the highest alert level, Tier 3, on Friday morning, and Wales will introduce its two-week “firebreak” lockdown at 6pm.

Coventry, Stoke and Slough will enter Tier 2 on Saturday, while talks between Westminster and civic leaders in Nottingham over possible Tier 3 restrictions are continuing on Friday.