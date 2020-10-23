Dancing grandparents find new lease of life on TikTok

Video report by ITV News Correspondent Geraint Vincent

When a grandmother was furloughed earlier this year and her dancing classes cancelled she was determined to find a way to keep her feet busy.

Joan and Jimmy O'Shaughnessy's dance classes used to be the highlight of their week.

To stay active they decided to start dancing in their home and upload clips of their moves onto Tiktok.

Since they started they have gained over 100,000 followers from viewers all over the planet.

Their son Jonathan described their four-hour dancing and film sessions as "frustrating" but because they were making people smile he said he had to "leave them to it."