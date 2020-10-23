England v Barbarians cancelled after players breach Covid rules

England’s Six Nations warm-up match against the Barbarians this weekend has been called off after players breached Covid protocol on multiple occasions.

England captain Chris Robshaw and 12 other Barbarian players, left their secure hotel bubble without permission on Wednesday night.

That prompted the Rugby Football Union (RFU) to launch an investigation which found a similar event involving Barbarians players happened the night before – killing off any hopes of the match going ahead.

The RFU said the players went on to mix with the rest of the squad resulting in the “bubble environment being compromised.”

There could have been another round of testing ahead of Sunday’s game at Twickenham but the RFU claimed they could not guarantee the players would not be infectious for the match.

The match was due to take place at Twickenham stadium. Credit: PA

Bill Sweeney, RFU CEO said; “We are incredibly disappointed to be calling a halt to this fixture, we know how much fans were looking forward to seeing the teams play.

"However, our priority is to protect the health and safety of the England squad and the other international teams they will go up against this autumn."

"There has been a great deal of effort put into Covid codes of conduct and planning for games, including cooperation with Premiership clubs to release additional players to fulfil the fixture safely, and we are all incredibly frustrated and disappointed that the actions of a number of Barbarians players mean we no longer feel it is safe for the game to go ahead.”

The RFU’s finances have been devastated by coronavirus and whilst they won’t have tickets to refund for this match, it was due to be televised on Sky Sports. The Union’s legal team is already evaluating what costs will be incurred as a result of this match not going ahead.

Robshaw, the former England captain apologised on Twitter writing: “I want to express my deepest apologies for breaching the Barbarians Covid-19 restrictions by leaving the hotel post training with some of my teammates.

"A huge effort went into conducting this match in a safe fashion and it was irresponsible of me to break the protocols which are put in place to protect players, staff and the public.”

Robshaw is the latest of a number of sportspeople forced to apologise for breaching coronavirus rules this year.

England footballers Mason Greenwood and Phil Foden were kicked out of Gareth Southgate’s squad last month after they were caught out in Iceland.