Almost a fifth of charities have said they'll be unable to deliver the support they usually would this Christmas, an exclusive survey for ITV News has found.

The survey also revealed more than one in five charity businesses expects to make more job cuts because of the months of lost fundraising and drop in donations.

First Step in Essex, which has specialist staff and facilities, was a place where several young children could flourish, but the coronavirus pandemic as well as the lack of funding forced their pre-school sessions to grind to a halt.

A mother told ITV News of how the cuts has impacted her son, saying: "I've already seen him regress, I've already seen him stagnate in other developmental areas and that's only going to get worse.

"And it's actually a long-term problem because early invention with children like Eddie's is so important."

The charity has had to cancel its fundraising events and it simply can't afford to run its nursery for these young children with special needs and disabilities.

Another parent, who takes her children to First Step, told ITV News: "They do find it difficult to socialise in mainstream settings.

"I feel that their education is being put behind them when it shouldn't be and what other children are getting offered."

She added: "They are some of the most vulnerable children in our society they should get to do what other children can do."

46% expect Christmas donations to fall this year

As we head towards a winter of tightened restrictions in many regions, a survey of almost 300 charities given exclusively to ITV News found that 46% expect Christmas donations to fall this year.

Furthermore, 23% of charities said they will have to make more job cuts as a result of the pandemic.

Mission Motorsport's military service leavers learn to repair cars and improve their mental health but its annual income has dropped by 50% and government aid announced for charities in March only goes so far.

23% expect to have to make further job cuts

Chief Executive of the charity, James Cameron, told ITV News: "A lot of the short-term meassures have really helped, have really kept the lights on and have really kept us functioning.

"But there is a very real risk that organisations like ours will cease to exist."

Veterans from the charity told ITV News if it wasn't for the charity they would struggle, with one saying: "If it weren't for this I wouldn't be here, I wouldn't be stood here doing this now.

"I wouldn't be breathing, I'd be dead - simple as that."

Another veteran, who has benefitted from the charity, said: "My partner says when I come home I look happier when I've been down here which is proven", before adding: "The support system down here is second to none."

The charity sector is expected to lose £10 billion and a further 60,000 people could lose their jobs as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.