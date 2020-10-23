Get to know Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey: His thoughts on Covid, care and fixing the party
Leader of the Liberal Democrats Ed Davey is the latest guest on the Acting Prime Minister podcast.
The MP, who has spent two decades in Parliament, spoke to podcast host Paul Brand about his life as a carer; first looking after his mother, then his grandmother and now his young son, John.
In the candid interview, Mr Davey opens up about how his early life experiences, which include losing both parents at a young age, shaped him into being the politician he is today.
He outlines his position on coronavirus lockdowns, particularly his thoughts on how measures in the United Kingdom are restricting freedoms.
He also talks about his huge task as Lib Dem leader, to learn the lessons of the last election and restore the party's representation in Parliament.
