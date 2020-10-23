Police and protesters have clashed overnight in Poland as hundreds took to the streets to oppose a near total ban on abortions in the country.

Polish police detained 15 protesters as Warsaw was rocked by demonstrations in the wake of the decision by the country's top court.

On Thursday, hundreds voiced their anger after judges ruled abortion due to foetal defects was unconstitutional.

Credit: AP

The decision means abortion is now only legal in cases of rape or incest, or to protect the mother's life.

Hours later, the mostly young protesters defied coronavirus restrictions to stage a protest before the court, with signs reading “You have blood on your gowns” and “Shame.”

Protesters clashed with riot police outside the home of Deputy Prime Minister Jaroslaw Kaczynski - the driving force behind the government’s policies.

Officers briefly tussled with some demonstrators, took their banners and sprayed pepper gas to disperse the crowd.

Warsaw police released a video of the incident.

The footage, posted by the force's Twitter account, shows protesters throwing what police claim are stones at officers. Pepper gas is then sprayed into the crowd.

"Such behaviour by the group of demonstrators had nothing to do with 'peaceful protest'," the tweet read.

"It was they who forced our decisive reaction. Many reports carefully ignore such situations."

The ruling party will soon propose new legislation to better support women and their children that will be born as a result of the court’s ruling, the party’s spokeswoman said.

While protestors oppose the ruling, the court argued that aborting a pregnancy due to foetal defects amounts to eugenics . Credit: AP

The court’s decision came in response to a motion from right-wing lawmakers who argued that terminating a pregnancy due to fetal defects - the most common reason cited for legal abortions in Poland - violates a constitutional provision that calls for protecting the life of every individual.

The court argued that aborting a pregnancy due to foetal defects amounted to eugenics - a 19th century notion of genetic selection that was later applied by the Nazis in their pseudo -scientific experiments.

The challenged law was introduced by Poland’s young post-communist democracy in 1993 as a hard-won compromise between the Catholic Church and state authorities.

It allowed abortions when a pregnancy endangers a woman’s health or life, results from rape or other illegal act, or in case of congenital defects. Only the last provision was challenged.

Opposition lawmakers have blasted Thursday's ruling.

The head of the Civic Coalition, Borys Budka, said on Twitter that the government used a “false” court of its own appointees to do something “simply inhuman.”

Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights Dunja Mijatović also spoke out against the decision.

“Removing the basis for almost all legal abortions in #Poland amounts to a ban & violates #HumanRights,” she tweeted.

“Today’s ruling of the Constitutional Court means underground/abroad abortions for those who can afford & even greater ordeal for all others. A sad day for #WomensRights.”

Former European President and Poland’s former prime minister, Donald Tusk, criticised the timing of such a major decision during the tense time of the pandemic.

Warsaw Police said of the 15 detained protesters, one has been released. They added that 35 penalty tickets have been issued and 89 applications "for punishment" have been submitted to the court.