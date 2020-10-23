Chancellor Rishi Sunak has been barred for life from a pub in his constituency over his decision to vote against providing free meals to eligible school children during the half-term holidays.

Mr Sunak and three other northern Tory MPs - Jacob Young, Simon Clarke and Matt Vicker - have been told to never enter the 'Mill & Il Mulino' in Stokesley, North Yorkshire after they all voted against extending the free school meals scheme on Wednesday.

In a post on Facebook, the restaurant wrote: "The government voted against extending free school meals. This is disgusting! What’s worse Matt Vickers MP Simon Clarke MP & Jacob Young - MP for Redcar & Cleveland Rishi Sunak all voted against the scheme. DISGUSTING!

"All 4 are now barred from The Mill & Il Mulino for life. I don’t want there business (sic)."

The restaurant also shared a screen shot of a food menu for the House of Commons, which shows the price of meals - including a sirloin steak and chips for just £11.77 - which are subsidised by the taxpayer.

A Commons vote on extending the free schools meals scheme through the holidays was triggered by Labour following a campaign by footballer Marcus Rashford, but MPs voted 322 to 261 to reject the motion.

The vote would have extended free school meal provision over the Christmas and Easter.

After the vote Rashford said people needed to put aside politics and realise "a significant number of children are going to bed tonight not only hungry but feeling like they do not matter."

He added: "This is not about politics this is about humanity."

Despite losing the vote, Rashford's campaign inspired dozens of councils, restaurants and other organisations to provide thousands of free meals to children during the October half-term.