Watch the latest episode of The Royal Rota above - or see below for how to listen to the podcast.This is The Royal Rota - our weekly podcast about the royal family, with ITV News Royal Editor Chris Ship and Producer Lizzie Robinson.In this week’s episode, Chris and Lizzie discuss the Cambridge’s visit to London.Prince William followed in his mother’s footsteps to lay a foundation stone at The Royal Marsden hospital, while Kate helped launch the Hold Still photographic exhibition on display across the UK.We hear from Sami Ayad who spoke to the Duchess after a photo of him made the final select few for the lockdown project.The Duke and Duchess also marked a year on from their visit to Pakistan. They caught up with the schoolchildren they met on their travels over a virtual game of Pictionary.Chris and Lizzie also discuss Prince Harry and Meghan’s TIME talk about internet safety and the launch of the Archewell foundation website - but what does the name mean?

