Arnold Schwarzenegger feeling 'fantastic' after heart surgery

Arnold Schwarzenegger says he is feeling "fantastic" after his recent heart surgery.

The 73-year-old "Terminator" actor and former California governor has revealed he had a new aortic valve implanted in his heart.

He posted a photo of himself with a thumbs up from his hospital bed.

Writing on Twitter he said: "Thanks to the team at the Cleveland Clinic, I have a new aortic valve to go along with my new pulmonary valve from my last surgery".

Schwarzenegger also posted some photos of himself standing in front of a few monuments in Cleveland.

"I feel fantastic and have already been walking the streets of Cleveland enjoying your amazing statues," he said.

The actor previously underwent heart surgery in 2018 to replaced a pulmonary valve that was originally installed in 1997.