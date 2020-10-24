A wedding reception in "flagrant breach" of Covid rules was shut down by police in London after 250 guests were found to be in attendance.

Wedding receptions in England are limited to a maximum of 15 guests under coronavirus guidance - and social distancing measures must be followed.

Organisers had attempted to hide the celebration, held on on 18 October, by closing the shutters at the front of the venue.

Officers uncovered the rule breakers, however, after concerned residents called police thinking the address on Old Kent Road was being burgled.

Two people at the event have been reported for a fine over the coronavirus rule breach, with a maximum possible penalty of £10,000.

Detective Superintendent Nicky Arrowsmith from the Metropolitan Police described it as "a blatant breach of the regulations" adding it "could have been a breeding ground for transmitting the virus."

"There were over 200 people inside, no social distancing and indeed no attempts to make the venue Covid secure, in line with the Government guidelines," Det Sup Arrowsmith said.

She added: "Being reported for a fine is clearly not a wedding present people would be expecting, however as this was such a flagrant breach of the regulations, it was entirely necessary.

"Officers across the Met will continue our efforts to keep London safe by shutting down those events which deliberately and dangerously put people’s health at risk.

"If you are planning a wedding this weekend please make sure it falls within the current regulations."