Donald Trump has voted in his adopted home state of Florida on Saturday, as the US president gears up for three rallies in the battleground state.

Speaking to reporters after casting his vote in person, the US president said his in-person vote was "much more secure" than mail-in voting and joked he had voted "for some guy named Trump".

Trump has repeatedly cast doubt on the legitimacy of mail-in voting during the US election, although experts say there is no evidence to suggest those votes are being manipulated.

Meanwhile Joe Biden is focusing his attention in Pennsylvania on Saturday, another key swing state, and will be out campaigning with rock legend Bon Jovi.

With just 10 days to go, both Trump and Biden are campaigning across the country, turning out in key swing states in order to secure vital votes which could decide the outcome of the US election.

“To continue our movement. I am going to rely on you. Get out and vote,” Trump told supporters in Florida on Friday. “Vote early. Bring your friends, your family, your neighbors, your co-workers. Even grab your boss and say: ‘Come on, boss. You got to vote.’”

Trump and Biden supporters wait outside as the president casts his ballot. Credit: AP

Trump is set to hold big rallies in Lumberton, North Carolina, Circleville, Ohio, and Waukesha, Wisconsin, and promises to go full throttle over the final 10 days of the campaign with a series of big rallies even as the number of new daily coronavirus cases continues to climb.

The US recorded 71,671 new cases Thursday, with several states setting records across the Midwest and West.

Biden has focused much of his attention on making the case to voters that Trump doesn’t deserve a second term because of his handling of the pandemic that has killed more than 220,000 Americans and upended the economy.

Before his Saturday rallies, Trump, who spent the night at his Mar-a-Lago resort after campaigning Friday in Florida, is expected vote early in nearby West Palm Beach.

Trump last year switched his official residence to his private club from New York, complaining his home state’s politicians had treated him badly.

Biden, meanwhile, will hold a pair of drive-in events in Bucks County, part of suburban Philadelphia that 2016 Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton won by a slim margin, and Luzerne County, a blue-collar area that twice voted for Barack Obama but went overwhelmingly for Trump four years ago.

Biden’s campaign said the former vice president will be joined by Bon Jovi, a native of neighboring New Jersey, for the Luzerne event.

More than 52 million votes have already been cast, with an additional 100 million or so expected before a winner is declared.